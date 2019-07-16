I Did It Because I was in Love, Says Anushka Sharma on Why She Married Virat Kohli at 29

Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli when she was only 29, an age when most actresses are at the peak of their careers and definitely don’t have marriage on their minds.

But Anushka and Virat’s love story is the stuff that fairy-tales are made of. Opening up on why she chose to get married in the midst of a busy, successful career and at an age that’s considered young for actresses, the NH 10 star told Filmfare in a recent interview, “I did it because I was in love. And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression.”

“Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother. We need to get out of this headspace,” she added.

In the interview, Anushka also questioned why women should worry about their careers while getting married when men never do. And she has walked her talk. The 31-year-old dived head first into work after tying the knot with the India cricket captain in a dreamy Tuscan wedding in December 2017. 2018 was her career’s busiest year with four back-to-back releases—Pari, Sui Dhaaga, Sanju and Zero.

Notably, Anushka also owns a fashion apparel line Nush and a movie production house named Clean Slate Films that she runs with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

