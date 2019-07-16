Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

I Did It Because I was in Love, Says Anushka Sharma on Why She Married Virat Kohli at 29

After dating for several years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in a secret Tuscan wedding on December 11, 2017.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Did It Because I was in Love, Says Anushka Sharma on Why She Married Virat Kohli at 29
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their wedding day in Italy. (Image: Instagram/Virat Kohli)
Loading...

Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli when she was only 29, an age when most actresses are at the peak of their careers and definitely don’t have marriage on their minds.

But Anushka and Virat’s love story is the stuff that fairy-tales are made of. Opening up on why she chose to get married in the midst of a busy, successful career and at an age that’s considered young for actresses, the NH 10 star told Filmfare in a recent interview, “I did it because I was in love. And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression.”

“Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother. We need to get out of this headspace,” she added.

In the interview, Anushka also questioned why women should worry about their careers while getting married when men never do. And she has walked her talk. The 31-year-old dived head first into work after tying the knot with the India cricket captain in a dreamy Tuscan wedding in December 2017. 2018 was her career’s busiest year with four back-to-back releases—Pari, Sui Dhaaga, Sanju and Zero.

Notably, Anushka also owns a fashion apparel line Nush and a movie production house named Clean Slate Films that she runs with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram