I Did Not Have Work For 6 Months After MS Dhoni Biopic, Says Kranti Prakash Jha

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha is all set for a new innings in web show Raktanchal. He has previously worked in films like MS Dhoni-The Untold story and TV show Swami Ramdev-Ek Sangharsh.

Kranti always had a penchant for acting and he was involved in Imtiaz Ali's theatre group 'Iptida' during his college days. He left for Mumbai after many failed attempts at cracking the UPSC exam, where he realised his true calling.

"Since my father was a bureaucrat, he wanted me to follow his footsteps. The pressure and failed attempt left me heartbroken and I came to Mumbai to stay with my friends (actor) Rajesh Kumar and (writer) Ritesh Jha. During my struggle, I watched 500 movies at the time when films were available only on VCRs," said Kranti, whose first break was a print ad for Rs 700.

Despite being noticed as Dhoni’s friend Santosh Lal in the cricketer’s biopic, he remained jobless for a long period. "I did not have work for 6 months. I was banging all doors. Then I went back home for a few months to recharge and did farming to divert my mind and refresh myself. I resumed looking for work after some time. I did a biopic based on women's hockey coach Harinder Singh. Unfortunately, it never got released. Then Swami Ramdev happened, and post that it has been a beautiful journey," he said.

"For anyone, struggle is a constant. With a godfather, I would have saved time and got a push, but at the end it's your talent that pays. Everyone has his journey," he added.

Talking about his role in the web show, he said, "Vijay Singh is the new angry young man. I mirror myself in him, a college student who wanted to make his father's dream come true, but ends up in a political muddle."

He concluded, "I want to dedicate this performance to two Vijays—one from Trishul and the other from Agneepath.”

