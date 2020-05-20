I Did Not Imitate Any Journalist's Mannerisms for Paatal Lok, That's Bad Acting: Neeraj Kabi

Actor Neeraj Kabi plays a TV journalist past his prime in Amazon Prime Video's new series, Paatal Lok, that premiered last week. Although his portrayal is realistic, the actor says he did not ape any real-life journalist to get into the garb of Sanjeev Mehra.

Instead, he relied heavily on research and instructions from the show's director Prosit Roy and writer Sudip Sharma.

"The background of Sanjeev Mehra's character is that of a great journalist who was a hero. He was a journalist of courage and integrity. So, I had to read up about those kind of journalists from the 1990s. I also visited a news channel’s office to see what a day’s work for a TV journalist looks like. I did not imitate anyone’s mannerism, that’s bad acting. For every role that I play, I carry my notes with me every day. Acting happens when you methodically structure something. I like to do my homework,” says Neeraj.

His filmography includes Ship of Theseus, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Talvar and Hichki. In web shows, he has played a prominent role in Sacred Games, alongwith shows like The Final Call and Taj Mahal.

Neeraj says that he attempts to portray every role differently, without repeating himself in any manner even if the genre is the same. He says it’s the extremely embarrassing for him if someone says, ‘Oh, that’s how Neeraj talks or acts.’ He believes while stars have to maintain a certain image, actors have to constantly break them.

“I want people to look at me like a new actor each time. I don't want to look or sound like my previous characters. It should look as if a new actor has come and we don't know this guy. I never like to be known for what I've done in the past. That's good for stars, because they're entertainers so they have their own styles.

“People come to see a star because of his style and charisma, his looks, that's why they have to maintain that. But we are actors. By actors I mean Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adil Hussain, Kay Kay Menon, and the late Irrfan Khan. When we are working, we have to be different and unrecognizable. So when I’m dubbing and I spot this part of Talvar, or that part of Byomkesh or something very typical of my role in Sacred Games, I wish I could go back and change that,” Neeraj explains.

He started off his acting journey with theatre, moved to films and is now one of the most commonly seen faces in web series on major streaming platforms. He talks about the experience of working in the three different mediums.

“Theatre disciplines you and is your foundation as an actor. It gives you strength to endure long hours of shoot, to endure criticism, it also gives you humility. When you go to films, you learn a lot more technicalities. In theatre, you reach out to the audience, but in films, the camera comes close to you to capture your performance. In the theatre, it’s always a long shot.

“A web series gives you more time to tell your story. Also, it’s for a different kind of audience which has a lot more options to watch. The moment I bore them, I lose them. So you need to know how to perform, how to tell your story. So I am still learning,” he says.

Neeraj had a breakout role in Ship of Theseus and became a sought-after actor on streaming platforms after playing DCP Parulkar in Sacred Games. The actor says his journey has been rewarding, but she is still waiting for something bigger.

“My journey so far has been very rewarding, but the kind of work that I want to do has still not come. The kind of work that will take me beyond what I have done till now. I am waiting for something really big to come my way. The kind of money and quality of work I'm looking for is yet to come,” he says.

Neeraj had a brief interaction with Irrfan Khan on the sets of the 2015 film Talvar, based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. He reminisced his time with Irrfan on the sets and the admiration he has had for him over the years.

“I first saw Irrfan many years ago, in the ’90s, when he was doing a television series. I remember watching him live on set and wondering, where does this actor come from? Because he's so good! I told myself that one day, when I become an actor, I want to work with a man like this. And when Talvar happened, I was so excited.

“When I entered the set, I was in character. I just sat on the chair across from him, never wished him or said hello. When I am in character, I do not interact with anybody. When the shot was done, he got up and walked towards me and stretched out his hand to shake mine, and I felt a little embarrassed that I hadn’t even said hello. He quietly said, ‘Well done.’ That’s all the interaction I had with him. That's how I remember him - his sensibility, humility and his craft,” Neeraj shares.

