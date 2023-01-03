'I Didn't Talk About it Because...': Alia Bhatt on Work, Wedding and Pregnancy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at their residence in the presence of their friends and family in a dreamy ceremony on April 14, last year. In late June, she announced that the couple is expecting their first child. In November, last year, the duo welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor.

There were many speculations that the Gangubai actress was pregnant before she tied the knot with Ranbir. However, now the actress is enjoying motherhood and has spilled some beans about her life and her work commitments during her pregnancy.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Alia shared that her pregnancy for the first 12 weeks pushed her a lot more while taking care of her body and baby to wrap up her work commitments. The actress shared that her pregnancy didn’t hold her back physically. The first few weeks were slightly difficult as she had major exhaustion and nausea.

“At that time, I didn’t talk about it because you are not supposed to say anything for the first 12 weeks, right? That’s what everybody says, so I had to keep that information to myself, but I was listening to my body,” Alia added.

The Raazi actress shared that she signed her first Hollywood project in January 2022. During the filming of the film, if Alia needed to lie down between a shot, she would go take a nap in her van. “I would try to get as much rest as possible, but you also have to meet your work commitments,” said Alia.

Alia also shared that she didn’t want to back off the project and tried hard to work out that schedule. She also talked with her team and they assured her that they would take good care of her and she felt great. “I managed to shoot my first action film while I was pregnant,” she said.

The Darlings actress also mentioned that it is a story she will tell for years because it also makes them realise how much their body is capable of if they just put their mind to it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release this year.

