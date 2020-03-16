English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

I Do Get Affected When Someone Attacks Me Personally, Says Rakul Preet Singh

I Do Get Affected When Someone Attacks Me Personally, Says Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh recalled an incident from last year when she was slut-shamed by a troll online for wearing denim shorts.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is very popular among fans on social media for her posts, especially her workout videos. However, like any celebrity, Rakul has also been subjected to online abuse and trolling.

Last year, Rakul hit back at a troll who slut-shamed her for wearing denim shorts. The actress' retort led to further trolling. Recalling the incident, Rakul told Hindustan Times, “I had woken up to that post and I just couldn’t hold myself from replying. It was the girl Rakul who replied and not the actor Rakul. I feel there’s so much negativity and hatred in this world. Now, I’ve come to a point that there’s a certain section of the society that you can’t do anything about.”

She further added that she will not sit quietly if someone takes a jab at her or her family personally. “I’m open to criticism, but I do get affected when someone attacks me personally or my family. That’s something I’ll not be okay with. Otherwise, I don’t really care because they are faceless people who write things to seek importance, and I really don’t have the time for that,” she said.

Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in S. Shankar's Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will also be seen in Attack, didected by Lakshya Raj Anand, with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story