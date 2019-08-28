Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I Don’t Agree with Using Sex, Violence on Web Just to Attract Eyeballs, Says Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer and Amazon Prime's The Family Guy.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
I Don’t Agree with Using Sex, Violence on Web Just to Attract Eyeballs, Says Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee. (Image: Instagram)
Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee says the digital space gives a lot of freedom but he is against using violence and sex when not required, just to attract eyeballs.

"Web space gives you lot of freedom and one needs to be very responsible with this freedom. Using sex and violence just to attract the eyeballs is something that I don't agree with when it's not even required," Manoj told IANS.

Manoj is not new to the web space. He has starred in short films Kriti and Taandav

A constant debate has been raging whether the digital space should have some kind of censorship. In a interview earlier, Salman Khan said there should be censorship for content on the digital space and a body should be appointed for it.

However, Manoj feels directors should be given the right to censor their content. "It's always better to give the right to the directors to censor their films and they will do it. They need to be trusted," he added. 

The National-Award winner, who was last seen earlier this year in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya, will next feature in Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer and Amazon Prime's The Family Guy.

