I Don’t Ask for the Script If It’s An Anurag Kashyap Film, Says Amruta Subhash

After Raman Raghav 2.0 and Sacred Games 2, Amruta Subhash has once again collaborated with Anurag Kashyap in Choked-Paisa Bolta Hai.

"When there is an Anurag Kashyap film, I just say yes. I don't chose or even ask for a script now. I did not ask for the script even during Choked," she said.

"I know that he loves improvisations, so he gives me a lot of encouragement to improvise more and more on set. Choked has also been a similar journey. It was very de-stressing to shoot for the film as there was no tension. It was my own space, as it was a Maharashtrian lady I could relate to."

Subhash’s breakthrough scene comes at a pivotal point in the film. It is when the two women, other being Saiyami Kher, react to the news of demonetization and realise that their life savings have gone to waste within a matter of seconds. In a brilliant move, Subhash goes in for a hysterical laughter.

She said, "When you are in a situation like this, crying does not suffice. I was on set and was worried about playing it. My friend Shubhra was on set and I told her that sometimes when I am tense I start laughing. Then Kashyap was listening to us and said 'so you act the scene in a similar way. Let us try and play it like that.’"

She will soon be seen in a Marathi film called Parinati. "For me, the special part of Parinati is that it was the first time I danced on screen," said Amruta informed.

