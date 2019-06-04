English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Don't Believe in Marriage. I think It's a Dying Institution, Says Salman Khan
In an interview, Salman Khan addressed the marriage question by saying that he does not believe in it as the institution is dying.
Salman Khan during Bharat promotions, courtesy of Instagram
Salman Khan's Bharat is set to arrive at the cinema screens in less than 24 hours now, on June 5. Co-starring Katrina Kaif, the period drama is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While Salman is actively promoting his upcoming venture, constant marriage reminders and questions as to when he would get married do not seem to leave his side.
As celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor among others tied the knot eventually, after much speculation, Salman seems to be unwilling in following in the footsteps of his peers and contemporaries. Once again, the 53-year-old actor made his apprehensions, or rather his stance, about wedding clear when during a recent interview he admitted that he does not believe in marriage and that as per him, the institution altogether is dying.
He also admitted that he is rather happy with companionship of a person.
During a recent interaction with Bombay Times, Salman responded to the question of marriage by saying (via timesnow.com), "I don't believe in marriage. I think it's a dying institution. I don't believe in it. Companionship? Yes."
Salman has been hounded by the media about his marriage for years now. His previous relationships, rumoured or otherwise, always lead to him being bothered by media persons about when he would get married and to whom.
While we still wait for our favourite celebrity to make the big announcement, sooner than later, his upcoming film Bharat arrives tomorrow, on the occasion of Eid. Apart from Salman-Katrina pair, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also has Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. Bharat is expected to earn anywhere near 35-36 cr on its opening day.
