I Don't Consider Myself a Hot Person, Says Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani raises the temperature whenever she shares her photos of working out or just posing by a pool in a bikini. Her fans think she is hot, but she begs to differ.

"I don't consider myself as a hot person. I am very much like a tomboy in real life. It's only because of my photoshoots that people consider me to appear 'hot'! I am a regular girl who believes in simplicity," Disha told IANS.

As for social media, she said: "Social media is a part of my life. I definitely am an active user on social media handles like Instagram, but I like to keep reminding myself that there is a life outside the Internet and I make it a point to balance out my time on social media."

The Baaghi 2 actress recently unveiled her YouTube channel, where she posts her vlogs, work-out videos and dance covers.

In a recent interview with DNA Disha had confessed that no man had ever come up to her to ask her out or called her hot in her life. "In my entire life, no guy has come up to me and said that they find me hot. No one flirts with me; they have not even attempted to do so," she shared, I have a confession. During my childhood, I was a bit of a tomboy. My dad raised me like a boy. I even wore my hair short until I was in the ninth grade. It is only when I went to the 10th grade that I started growing my hair. I was also an introvert. In school, I was a quiet student and confined myself to the last bench."

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sunil Grover. She will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.