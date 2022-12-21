'I Don't Even Watch Them': Ranveer Singh Reveals The Genre He's Afraid of Trying

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh rocks any character he is offered to play on screen. From rom-coms like Band Baaja Baaraat to historic epics like Bajirao Maastani and playing dark roles like that of Allauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, the 37-year-old has been ruling the roost for over a decade now.

The Gunday actor, who recently celebrated the exhilarating win of Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final with his dearest wife-actress Deepika Padukone, is pulling out all the stops to promote his upcoming film Cirkus. During one of his promotional events, the Lootera actor spoke to Pinkvilla about the most difficult film genre to work in.

Asked whether Ranveer has any film genre left to explore, the actor said, “Is there any genre left? I think I have covered all of them.” However, one of Ranveer’s admirers from the audience rose from the crowd and pointed out that the actor is yet to make an appearance in a horror film. In reply to the fan, the Simmba actor’s honest answer was that he was afraid of watching horror films.

“Horror toh main dekhta hi nahi. (I do not watch horror films). Meri phat ti hai. Kasam Se. (I feel scared. I promise.) Deepika watches a lot of content on OTT platforms. She had a bright idea of watching Jeffrey Dahmer’s films based on one serial killer. So, whenever we plan to sleep after watching a movie in the hall at our home, we both feel very wary of each other. We then walk at a certain pace…if the door closes…then we look at each other and then she asks me to dim the lights. So all this eeriness, I don’t do. I don’t watch horror as a genre. ” revealed Ranveer during the interaction.

In addition, the actor, who has clocked 12 years in B-town, also shared that he does not know how to act in horror films and that it is not his forte. “Plus, I don’t know how to act in a horror film. How can you act in a horror film? How can you act terrified? Some people can do it. I think it will be a nice challenge. Horror is not my genre. The film Scarface’s character inspired makers to make the Vaastav. So, I’d love to do a gangster film. Gunday was kind of a gangster film in which I was playing the lead role opposite Arjun Kapoor. I hope to get more,” Ranveer stated.

Meanwhile, talking about Cirkus, the film is touted to be a comedy-drama, inspired by Shakespeare’s famous play - Comedy of Errors. Helmed by action guru Rohit Shetty, the upcoming flick houses a star-studded cast ensemble of Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma among others.

While Ranveer Singh will be playing a double role in the film, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgan have been roped in for cameo appearances. Cirkus is slated to hit the theatres on December 23 this year.

