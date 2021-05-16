I Don’t Get Upset with People Who Link Me with Siddharth Nigam: Avneet Kaur

Actress Avneet Kaur reacted to the rumours of her dating Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga co-star Siddharth Nigam. In a recent interview, the actress said that she is glad that they are linked together.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “We are very good friends and we both have spoken about this earlier. I don’t get upset with people who link me with Siddharth or think that we are dating. Instead I am glad that they think we are dating because our job is done there. Our chemistry is so good that people saw us as Shahrukh Khan and Kajol. It’s a compliment for us and I even congratulate Siddharth that our hard work paid off and people do believe in the characters we play."

In Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, which is three seasons old, Avneet played Yasmine whereas Siddharth was seen as Aladdin. However, in the latest season the actress was replaced by Ashi Singh.

Talking about the show, Avneet said, “It gave me the audience. People really liked watching Siddharth (Nigam) and me in those roles. It had everything - drama, magic and romance. I have got a new audience because of this show, which is very young, and I am glad. I am happy that people related with the character that I played of Yasmine."

