English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mom on Alia Bhatt's Relationship with Ranbir Kapoor: I Don't Go By Rumours
Soni Razdan opens up about her career and her daughter Alia Bhatt's much-speculated relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.
Soni Razdan with her daughter Alia Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)
Loading...
Actor Soni Razdan, who has so far been mum about her daughter Alia Bhatt’s much discussed romance with actor Ranbir Kapoor, has finally broken her silence.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I have a very good relationship with my daughter. I don’t go by what rumours say, I talk to her directly. We have had discussions on what’s going on or not going on in her life. It’s her life at the end of the day, so I am happy to let her live it the way she wants to.”
On the Sanju actor, who is 10 years older than her daughter, she said, “Of course, we know Ranbir very well. We all know each other. I have worked with Rishi ji. I know Neetu and Ranbir. What’s the big thing? But Ranbir is a lovely, lovely boy.”
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s wife, the 61-year-old also revealed why she hasn’t done too many films. “There was just not good work at all, I don’t know why. In those days, there was a perception once you get married. There were a lot of prejudices, which don’t exist today," she said.
“I am not the kind of person who won’t get married because of my career, because there was nothing great happening in my career anyway. To be honest, nobody was running after me with roles, so there also came a time when I did neglect the acting side,” she added.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I have a very good relationship with my daughter. I don’t go by what rumours say, I talk to her directly. We have had discussions on what’s going on or not going on in her life. It’s her life at the end of the day, so I am happy to let her live it the way she wants to.”
On the Sanju actor, who is 10 years older than her daughter, she said, “Of course, we know Ranbir very well. We all know each other. I have worked with Rishi ji. I know Neetu and Ranbir. What’s the big thing? But Ranbir is a lovely, lovely boy.”
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s wife, the 61-year-old also revealed why she hasn’t done too many films. “There was just not good work at all, I don’t know why. In those days, there was a perception once you get married. There were a lot of prejudices, which don’t exist today," she said.
“I am not the kind of person who won’t get married because of my career, because there was nothing great happening in my career anyway. To be honest, nobody was running after me with roles, so there also came a time when I did neglect the acting side,” she added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Govinda Opens Up on Why He Might Not Reunite With David Dhawan, Says He is 'Hurt'
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year, Says Hima Das
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav Have a Day Out at Arsenal Football Club
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...