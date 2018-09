Mom on Alia Bhatt's Relationship with Ranbir Kapoor: I Don't Go By Rumours

Actor Soni Razdan, who has so far been mum about her daughter Alia Bhatt’s much discussed romance with actor Ranbir Kapoor, has finally broken her silence.Speaking to Hindustan Times , she said, “I have a very good relationship with my daughter. I don’t go by what rumours say, I talk to her directly. We have had discussions on what’s going on or not going on in her life. It’s her life at the end of the day, so I am happy to let her live it the way she wants to.”On the Sanju actor, who is 10 years older than her daughter, she said, “Of course, we know Ranbir very well. We all know each other. I have worked with Rishi ji. I know Neetu and Ranbir. What’s the big thing? But Ranbir is a lovely, lovely boy.”Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s wife, the 61-year-old also revealed why she hasn’t done too many films. “There was just not good work at all, I don’t know why. In those days, there was a perception once you get married. There were a lot of prejudices, which don’t exist today," she said.“I am not the kind of person who won’t get married because of my career, because there was nothing great happening in my career anyway. To be honest, nobody was running after me with roles, so there also came a time when I did neglect the acting side,” she added.