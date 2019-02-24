English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Don't Have Ambition & Determination Like Priyanka: Kareena Kapoor on Working in Hollywood
When Karan Johar recently asked Kareena on his chat show if she would like to step into Hollywood like Priyanka, the actress denied.
Image: Instagram
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she does not have ambition like Priyanka Chopra, considered one of the popular global icons.
On the finale episode of Star World's talk show Koffe With Karan 6, Kareena and Priyanka took to the couch and spoke about different aspects of their lives.
When the host Karan Johar asked Kareena if she would like to step into Hollywood like Priyanka, she denied, read a statement.
"I can't, I have always said that. I am too deeply rooted somewhere here, my family, my love, everything is here and now of course my child.
"I think what she (Priyanka) has done is amazing. It's a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her because I don't think I have that ambition and determination like hers," she said.
Kareena and Priyanka had starred together in the film Aitraaz.
The finale episode of Koffee With Karan 6 will air on Sunday.
