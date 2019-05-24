Take the pledge to vote

I Don't Have Any Pals in the Film Industry Other Than Tiger Shroff: Disha Patani

Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai.

May 24, 2019
I Don't Have Any Pals in the Film Industry Other Than Tiger Shroff: Disha Patani
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have reportedly been together for a while. The romance rumours surrounding these two began a couple of years back when they worked in a music video together.

However, no one can tell what's cooking between them because the two have always been relatively low-key about their private life. In October last year, the two sparked breakup rumours, leaving fans confused about their relationship status. However, the following month, the Student of the Year 2 star admitted that there was "more than friendship" between Disha and him.

Now, Disha has once again opened up about her bond with Tiger in an interview with DNA.

"Both of us are hardworking, but he is more driven than me. We are ambitious and have big goals. However, I am more chilled out. He never gives up, he is so intense. I admire that about Tiger," Disha told DNA.

When asked about the reports of their link-up rumours, the actress simply said, "He is my best friend too. Besides him, I don’t have any pals in the film industry."

Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha also shares a good rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna and his mother Ayesha Shroff. They have often been spotted bonding over lunch outings.

On the work front, while Tiger has Baaghi 3 and a film opposite Hrithik Roshan in his kitty, Disha has started shooting Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She is also gearing up for the release of Bharat.

