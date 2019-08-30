I Don't Know What My Genre is but I Enjoy Doing Comedy a Lot, Says Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will soon be seen playing the titular role in The Zoya Factor, feels she does her best while acting in comedy films.

"I think I like to skip genres with every film so, my last few films have been Veere Di Wedding, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Padman, Sanju, Khoobsurat and Neerja. I am lucky enough that directors of those films considered me for those roles. I think I do my best in comedy films but the audience thinks I do better in films like Raanjhanaa and Neerja.

“I don't know what is my genre but I enjoy doing comedy a lot. I feel very comfortable and easy while doing comedy. I don't think there are many films being made these days which are just carefree and fun with content in the backdrop," said Sonam, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of The Zoya Factor, where she turned up along with co-actor Dulquer Salmaan and the film's director Abhishek Sharma on Thursday in Mumbai.

Sonam's upcoming film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel The Zoya Factor. The story revolves around Zoya Solanki (Sonam) who is an executive in an advertising agency. She ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer) plays the Indian cricket captain and Zoya's love interest.

Asked if she considers herself lucky in real life, she said, "The meaning of my name Sonam is ‘lucky' and when I was conceived my father's (Anil Kapoor) life actually changed. During that period, his films like Ram Lakhan and Tezaab did really well, so my parents think that I am very lucky for them. A couple of astrologers have read my janam patri (birth chart) and they said that I am lucky for the man in my life so, I don't know. I believe a bit in luck but I believe a lot in destiny and everyone has to work hard. So, I feel it is the combination of these three things."

On heroes not wanting to do women-centric films, Sonam said, “It depends on that person and their confidence level. I can talk about Dulquer (Salmaan) where he did an amazing film (Mahanati) recently where his co-star (Keerthy Suresh) won a National award. I felt really happy for him for no reason.

“My father did films like Beta, Laadla and Mr. India where women had prominent roles and he was the superstar at that time. There are actors like Dhanush, Rajkummar (Rao), Ayushmann (Khurrana) and Dulquer (Salmaan) with whom I have worked with have been part of female-centric films and you know what, they are doing better than everybody else right now because they have realised that it is not about who is leading the film. It is about the film and its content. I think that is the most important thing."

Also featuring Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi, The Zoya Factor is slated to open on September 20.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.