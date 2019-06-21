I Don’t Look at Females as Competition, Says Tara Sutaria on Comparisons with Ananya Panday
Tara Sutaria will next be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan and Ahan Shetty in RX100’s Hindi remake.
Tara Sutaria and Anaya Panday. (Image: Instagram/Tara Sutaria)
It is a known fact that Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday—who both made their big Bollywood debut in Punit Malhotra’s last outing Student of the Year 2—share a warm bond off screen. But that hasn’t stopped naysayers from pitting them against each other.
However, rubbishing reports of any conflict or feeling of competition towards Ananya, Tara recently told Hindustan Times, “I don’t think I ever will (feel insecure). I have been born and brought up in a wonderful way. I don’t look at females as competition. I think we should encourage and support one another. So, there has never been any kind of negative feeling towards anyone. We (Ananya and her) share a great friendship off screen.”
On the female actors whose work inspires her, the 23-year-old named Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. “Look at what Deepika has gone on to achieve since her debut. And Priyanka is so wonderfully recognised the world over. She is traditional yet so modern. There is so much to learn from both of them,” she said.
Tara says she is in a very happy space professionally and is looking forward to all that’s in stored for her. She will next be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan and Ahan Shetty in RX100’s Hindi remake. Notably, she bagged both films even before SOTY 2 opened in theatres.
