The 'Queen' of Indian cinema, Kangana Ranaut, was at her candid best at the News18 Rising India Summit on Saturday, not shying away from discussing her opinion of Karan Johar, her love life, nationalism and even politics.Nepotism is Karan Johar’s way. He doesn’t believe in talent. He believes in dynasty and that's okay. As an outsider, I have my way. I will say my point and you can't shut me up. Similarly, we can't tell him how to function, it's what works for him.The young generation is always complaining. This attitude is not okay. Desh ganda hai toh aap mehmaan hain kya? Saaf karo. Infrastructure accha hai toh wahan jaao, thappad padenge immigration ke toh pata chalega. (You think the country is too dirty and infrastructure is not enough? Then clean it. You are not guests. Do something about it. Try going to the country with the best infrastructure, you will get slapped by immigration department and then you will know.Never got the privilege to dump anyone. I always got dumped. They come back but then I can't take them back because then I've moved on to another loser.Why are you ashamed of your nation? When Americans stand up to the national anthem, they do it with hands to their heart. Why are we ashamed to do that? I stand for the national anthem and salute our soldiers but am still a cool youngster.Personally, I feel politics is a wonderful field. Politics is often misunderstood. But what I don’t like is the fashion sense of politicians. Don't mind entering politics if they don’t change my fashion sense.I am a big Modi fan. We need to have a good role model. Modi's victory was not just his victory. The fact that a chaiwala won is a victory of democracy.We failed as a society when we bullied Swara Bhaskar for her article on Padmaavat. I personally didn't agree but somewhere deep down I was pleased. It was heart breaking to see how she was treated for her piece. I'm sure Swara would not be affected by it. She'll come back in 6 months and write again. But millions of other women will get affected and be wary of voicing their opinion.My boyfriend ask me how do you know everything about my life. It's black magic. It's telepathic. My love is psycho, then it's fine. I'll find someone else. I am fine being called a witch.Artistic realm is different from physical realm. Agreed. But we can't ignore the physical borders. During the Pakistan artist ban, people were emotional as people were losing their lives at the border.