I Don’t Really Crave Awards Or Fame, Says Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda is not one to clamor for fame or awards. The actor, who debuted with Mira Nair’s ‘Monsoon Wedding’ in 2001, said that he has nothing to do with awards and fame. Instead, he simply concentrates on his work.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Murder 2 actor said, “My work is just like other people’s jobs. Apart from my work, I do not have much attachment to this industry, so I really don’t have much to say. I don’t really crave awards or fame.” Hooda added that fame never held much importance for him since he got to know early in his career that fame is momentary.

“Your work matters the most. Fame is just a by-product of work, so no one should pay much attention to it. For me, being an actor is nothing glamorous," Hooda added.

After delivering a big hit alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Hooda will next be seen in a web series titled Inspector Avinash. On this, Randeep said, “I continued working on these projects even in the midst of the pandemic. I trust God. By his grace, work keeps coming.”

The actor will also be seen in a biopic that is currently reported to be in the works. This biopic is going to be based on the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, in which the name of Randeep Hooda has come up as a contender to play the titular role. Currently, the makers are still deciding between Hooda and Ayushman Khurana. The movie will be directed by Mahesh Majrekar.

