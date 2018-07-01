I Don't See Acting As My Career: Shailene Woodley

: Actress Shailene Woodley says she doesn't consider acting to be her career.In an interview with i Newspaper, Woodley said she regards acting as a passion rather than a career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.She said: "My end goal as a kid was to be a teacher and act during my summer breaks.When I was seven, I said: the day I'm on the cover of a magazine I'll quit. When I was around 10, I said: the day it becomes my career I'll quit."Even though I do interviews and I'm on magazines, I don't think of it as a career. I won't do a movie unless I get butterflies. If the passion's not there, you're taking up a role someone else would have been better in. That's the beautiful thing about life. You can curate it how you want to."Woodley is known for hit movies like "The Fault in Our Stars" and Divergent.