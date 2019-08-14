I Don't See My Songs as Item Numbers, They are Performance-Oriented Tracks, Says Nora Fatehi

Though she’s cemented her position in Bollywood as the industry’s most sought-after dancing girl, Nora Fatehi doesn’t like her dance tracks to be seen as item numbers.

"I am grateful that the industry appreciates my dancing skills. But I don't perceive these songs as item numbers; they are performance-oriented songs. It's not my sex appeal, but my performance [in the number] that becomes the talking point,” Nora told Mid-Day.

Known for her chartbuster songs like Dilbar, Kamariya and now Batla House’s O Saaki Saaki, Nora also talked about foraying into acting with the John Abraham film. “In Batla House, I am not restricted to doing Saki Saki. I have a full-fledged role of a girl who comes from a small town and whose existence is important in driving the story ahead,” she said.

“There were times when I would hug Nikkhil (Advani, director) after a shot because he is allowing me to live my dream," she added.

The 27-year-old Canadian dancer will next be seen with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House is slated to release on August 15 along with Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, which stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

