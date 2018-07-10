I Don't See Myself As a Victim, Says Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone says whenever her name is dragged into controversies, she may feel like a "soft target" but does not identify as a "victim".In the past, her dance performances have been cancelled and the actor has been at the receiving end of some politicians' sexist remarks.Asked if she feels victimised, Leone said, "I don't see myself as a victim but I may be a soft target. I believe people should have the right to say what they want to, when they want to, how they want to, whether it's right or wrong is their choice and moral stand.""Most of the time I brush it off because it's nonsense... Sometimes it gets on my nerves. Does it hurt me? No. Is it annoying? Yes," the actor, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, told reporters here.The actor was speaking at the launch of her biographical web series, Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.Asked if there were portions from her life she did not want the film to explore, Leone said, "A lot (of them)".Leone described the process of narrating her story to the show's writers as full of "laugh and a lot of tears"."It had to make sense to our story. So whether it was a good thing or bad, I had to tell it all. We sat for six months where I just told stories about myself and from those stories we have made 20 episodes," she said.The Zee5 web series goes online from July 16 and the actor says she is nervous about sharing her story with the world."I'm still trying to get convinced if I did the right thing but what Aditya (director) has shot, it's really beautiful. I'm happy the director let me be me."I'm still on the fence whether it was the right choice or the wrong. I know deep down it was the right choice. I'm just scared, that's all," she added