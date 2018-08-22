GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
I Don’t Think Anyone Will Look at Me: Vaani Kapoor on Doing a Film with Hrithik Rohan, Tiger Shroff

Vaani Kapoor will next be seen alongside Hrithik Rohan and Tiger Shroff in a Siddharth Anand film.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2018, 9:16 AM IST
I Don’t Think Anyone Will Look at Me: Vaani Kapoor on Doing a Film with Hrithik Rohan, Tiger Shroff
Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Befikre. (Photo: Official Instagram account of Vaani Kapoor)
Actor Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Aditya Chopra’s Befikre two years ago, is working hard on her next film in which she stars alongside Hrithik Rohan and Tiger Shroff.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie, according to Vaani, is an action-dance film.
“My prep has started. It’s exciting and I am doing something different this time. There is a certain training I am required to take up and I am already on that path. It is one of those much-awaited action films, which even I as an audience is looking forward to. It is shot in beautiful locations and has the best action guys on board,” Vaani told Indian Express.

If there are Tiger, Hrithik and Vaani in one film, it has got to have some fantastic dancing.
The 29-year-old actor, who debuted with Shuddh Desi Romance five years ago, has proved her dancing prowess in Befikre and “Ni Main Yaar,” the single that released earlier this year. However, she is still nervous about sharing screen space with two of Bollywood’s finest dancers. “I stand no chance in front of them. I don’t think anyone will look at me. I think I will get lost between them or will be in the background. Those two are fabulous dancers,” she said.

Vaani also has a request for the two of them. “Guys, please be kind and don’t dance like you do (in the film). Make me shine. Let me have the spotlight,” she said jokingly.

