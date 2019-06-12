Take the pledge to vote

I Don’t Think I was Invited to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Wedding, Says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid also revealed that Piyanka Chopra, whom he also dated for a brief while, had invited him to her Mumbai reception after she got married to Nick Jonas.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
I Don't Think I was Invited to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Wedding, Says Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Kabir Singh, says he wasn’t invited to his former girlfriend Kareena Kapoor’s wedding.

Talking about it, he told Neha Dhupia on her chat show BFFs with Vogue, “About Kareena, I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited.”

Notably, after breaking up with Shahid, Kareena got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. Shahid also revealed that Priyanka Chopra, whom he also dated for a brief while, had invited him to her Mumbai reception after she got married to Nick Jonas.

On the one professional regret he has, Shahid said it was not being able to do Rang De Basanti. “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn’t make time for it,” he told Neha.

On the one film he wishes he never did, he said it was Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar that also starred Alia Bhatt. “Even I was confused when I saw the film,” he said.

Shahid will next be seen opposite Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, it is slated to release on June 21.

