I Don't Think I will Ever Have Interest in Politics, Says Malayalam Superstar Mammootty

South superstar Mammootty says he has no plans to start a political career, as he thinks one doesn't need to necessarily be in politics to serve people. "I don't think I will (ever) have much interest in politics. I (am not interested) in political activities. You don't need to be in politics to serve people," Mammootty told IANS.

After a brief appearance in the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal and in the 1973 film Kalachakram, Mammootty's career officially took off with Vilkkanundu Swapnangal in 1980. Since then, he has showed his calibre and versatility with a repertoire of over 400 films.

Is he competitive as an actor? "I don't compete with others... You need to compete with yourself. It is easy. If you compete with others, you mime them. If you compete with yourself, you can do it easily."

Mammootty will next be seen in M. Padmakumar's Mamangam, which will narrate a true story around the medieval festival of Mamangam. He will be seen playing a mysterious character with multiple looks.

Said to be the biggest Malayalam film in terms of the budget and expanse, the project showcases the martial art of Kalaripayattu. The project, scheduled for later this year, will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The Malayalam actor recently announced a new project to be directed by Ajai Vasudev under Goodwill Entertainments banner. It will be titled Shylock, with the tagline – The Money Lender. Shylock was the name of the main antagonist in William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice. However, it is not clear whether the Mammootty's character is inspired by the play or whether the entire movie is based on 16th century play.

