Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

I Don't Think I will Ever Have Interest in Politics, Says Malayalam Superstar Mammootty

Mammootty, one of the biggest stars of South Indian cinema, feels that one doesn't have to be a part of politics in order to serve people.

IANS

Updated:July 18, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Don't Think I will Ever Have Interest in Politics, Says Malayalam Superstar Mammootty
File photo of Malayalam superstar Mammootty.
Loading...

South superstar Mammootty says he has no plans to start a political career, as he thinks one doesn't need to necessarily be in politics to serve people. "I don't think I will (ever) have much interest in politics. I (am not interested) in political activities. You don't need to be in politics to serve people," Mammootty told IANS.

After a brief appearance in the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal and in the 1973 film Kalachakram, Mammootty's career officially took off with Vilkkanundu Swapnangal in 1980. Since then, he has showed his calibre and versatility with a repertoire of over 400 films.

Is he competitive as an actor? "I don't compete with others... You need to compete with yourself. It is easy. If you compete with others, you mime them. If you compete with yourself, you can do it easily."

Mammootty will next be seen in M. Padmakumar's Mamangam, which will narrate a true story around the medieval festival of Mamangam. He will be seen playing a mysterious character with multiple looks.

Said to be the biggest Malayalam film in terms of the budget and expanse, the project showcases the martial art of Kalaripayattu. The project, scheduled for later this year, will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The Malayalam actor recently announced a new project to be directed by Ajai Vasudev under Goodwill Entertainments banner. It will be titled Shylock, with the tagline – The Money Lender. Shylock was the name of the main antagonist in William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice. However, it is not clear whether the Mammootty's character is inspired by the play or whether the entire movie is based on 16th century play.

Read: Mammootty's Next Project is Named Shylock, to be Directed by Ajai Vasudev

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram