English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Don’t Think It’s Necessary for Me to Voice My Opinion, Says Tabu
Tabu will next be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in their forthcoming film De De Pyaar De.
Image: Instagram/Tabu
Loading...
Bollywood actor Tabu isn’t fond of voicing her opinions; she has said she is a photograph person.
“I think it’s my temperament. I don’t think it’s necessary for me to voice my opinion. It’s just not me,” Tabu said.
“I have nothing against social media and I appreciate people who can use it to their advantage. But I can’t do that. I love pictures, I am a photograph person,” she added.
For nearly 30 years, the discourse around Tabu has been about her work but it isn’t like she has consciously shied away from sharing her views. “What do I talk about myself? What do people want to know about me? If I’m in the mood, I’ll express myself freely. But not always. I’ve been like this since childhood. I started talking to people after I was 19! Now because of my profession, I’ve no option but to connect and I have enjoyed it. I don’t express myself easily,” the actor said.
Tabu credits acting for shaping her personality to an extent that she finds it hard to define her life without cinema. “There has been immense growth and progress in my personality through my work. The people I’ve interacted with, the films I’ve done...the bandwidth increases. That’s the thing of value for me. I don’t know how I would define myself minus my acting. People know me because of my work, my career.”
The 47-year-old actor, however, has never mistaken the image, which is the result of her stupendous work, for her reality. “Most of the time, actors become an image because you are being consumed like that. But it’s easy for me to remain real,” she said.
For every decade since her debut, Tabu has continued to star in several stand out projects. From Maachis, Viraasat and Hu Tu Tu in the ‘90s, to Maqbool, The Namesake and Cheeni Kum in the 2000s. This decade has seen the actor push the envelope further with Haider, Drishyam, Life of Pi and Andhadhun.
“I look for immersive experiences. I try to find work which engages me. There’s a desire, an aspiration to do good work. If there’s good work, you attract more of it. That keeps you going. It’s like a chain reaction.”
One would assume that over the years, slipping in and out of characters would tire an actor. But Tabu differs. “I’m habitual now. Of course, some parts of it tire you, physically. But I think when there’s a fantastic film, great character and a good director, it automatically motivates you. As long as I’m mentally stimulated, I won’t ever get tired.”
The actor is currently awaiting the release of De De Pyaar De co-starring long-time friend Ajay Devgn. Tabu says every role has taught her something or added some value to her life. “The people you meet, the things you do in films, it adds to your experience. I haven’t taken a giant leap with every film. I’ve found myself, tiny steps at a time.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“I think it’s my temperament. I don’t think it’s necessary for me to voice my opinion. It’s just not me,” Tabu said.
“I have nothing against social media and I appreciate people who can use it to their advantage. But I can’t do that. I love pictures, I am a photograph person,” she added.
For nearly 30 years, the discourse around Tabu has been about her work but it isn’t like she has consciously shied away from sharing her views. “What do I talk about myself? What do people want to know about me? If I’m in the mood, I’ll express myself freely. But not always. I’ve been like this since childhood. I started talking to people after I was 19! Now because of my profession, I’ve no option but to connect and I have enjoyed it. I don’t express myself easily,” the actor said.
Tabu credits acting for shaping her personality to an extent that she finds it hard to define her life without cinema. “There has been immense growth and progress in my personality through my work. The people I’ve interacted with, the films I’ve done...the bandwidth increases. That’s the thing of value for me. I don’t know how I would define myself minus my acting. People know me because of my work, my career.”
The 47-year-old actor, however, has never mistaken the image, which is the result of her stupendous work, for her reality. “Most of the time, actors become an image because you are being consumed like that. But it’s easy for me to remain real,” she said.
For every decade since her debut, Tabu has continued to star in several stand out projects. From Maachis, Viraasat and Hu Tu Tu in the ‘90s, to Maqbool, The Namesake and Cheeni Kum in the 2000s. This decade has seen the actor push the envelope further with Haider, Drishyam, Life of Pi and Andhadhun.
“I look for immersive experiences. I try to find work which engages me. There’s a desire, an aspiration to do good work. If there’s good work, you attract more of it. That keeps you going. It’s like a chain reaction.”
One would assume that over the years, slipping in and out of characters would tire an actor. But Tabu differs. “I’m habitual now. Of course, some parts of it tire you, physically. But I think when there’s a fantastic film, great character and a good director, it automatically motivates you. As long as I’m mentally stimulated, I won’t ever get tired.”
The actor is currently awaiting the release of De De Pyaar De co-starring long-time friend Ajay Devgn. Tabu says every role has taught her something or added some value to her life. “The people you meet, the things you do in films, it adds to your experience. I haven’t taken a giant leap with every film. I’ve found myself, tiny steps at a time.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Gets Apache Guardian Attack Helicopter by Boeing - Watch Video
- Samsung 64MP Smartphone Camera Sensor: How it Works, and Why it Matters
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy with Alexa
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results