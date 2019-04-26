English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Don't Think Sidharth Malhotra is a Good Actor, Says Arjun Mathur
Arjun expressed his views when he appeared on 'By Invite Only' with 'Sacred Games' star Kubbra Sait.
Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Mathur/ Instagram
Loading...
Made in Heaven star Arjun Mathur says Sidharth Malhotra is not a good actor. Arjun expressed his views when he appeared on By Invite Only with Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait, read a statement.
On a lighter vein, Arjun was asked to name the most overrated actor of the industry and he said, "I don't think Sidharth Malhotra is a good actor".
Kubbra called Sanju and The Accidental Prime Minister overrated films. To this, Arjun, who was seen as Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the film, added, "I got hate for 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and I hate myself for doing that."
Arjun was lauded for his portrayal of a homosexual character in Amazon Prime web series Made In Heaven. The show, by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, touches upon issues like infidelity and struggles gay people face in India. The second season is already under works.
Arjun said his character has inspired others to open up about their sexual orientation.
"Around 10 people wrote to me that they have been able to come out (of the closet and speak) to their families because of my role," he said.
Opening up about his style of approaching nudity, Arjun quipped, "I use this thing called substitution. I plaster my girlfriend's face on whoever you have to act with."
The episode will air on Zoom on Saturday.
Follow @news18movies for more
On a lighter vein, Arjun was asked to name the most overrated actor of the industry and he said, "I don't think Sidharth Malhotra is a good actor".
Kubbra called Sanju and The Accidental Prime Minister overrated films. To this, Arjun, who was seen as Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the film, added, "I got hate for 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and I hate myself for doing that."
Arjun was lauded for his portrayal of a homosexual character in Amazon Prime web series Made In Heaven. The show, by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, touches upon issues like infidelity and struggles gay people face in India. The second season is already under works.
Arjun said his character has inspired others to open up about their sexual orientation.
"Around 10 people wrote to me that they have been able to come out (of the closet and speak) to their families because of my role," he said.
Opening up about his style of approaching nudity, Arjun quipped, "I use this thing called substitution. I plaster my girlfriend's face on whoever you have to act with."
The episode will air on Zoom on Saturday.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabangg 3 to Release on December 20, Set to Clash with Brahmastra
- How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
- Parrot 'Arrested' For Alerting its Drug-Dealing Owners of Police Raid in Brazil
- People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
- Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results