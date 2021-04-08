I Don't Want to Be Known As Raj Kapoor's Grandson, Says Aadar Jain

Aadar Jain, who is the son of Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema Jain and cousin of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, says that he doesn’t feel pressured to be associated with the Kapoor family as he is focused on establishing his own identity as an actor.

He is currently gearing up for the release of Hello Charlie, which is directed by Pankaj Saraswat. He was last seen in the 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band, which also marked his Bollywood debut.

“I understand that my family has achieved a lot. They have been in the films for the last 75 years and I’m very proud of everything that they have achieved, but at the same time, I don’t want to be known as Raj Kapoor’s grandson. I want to be known for being Aadar Jain. I want to create my own identity and do good films and different characters. I just want to keep improving with every film that I do. Instead of any outside pressure, I’ve put self-imposed pressure to do better," says Aadar.

Aadar is returning to the films after a gap of four years, however, the actor says he doesn’t consider Hello Charlie his comeback.

“I am only looking at this as my second film. I don’t know about a ‘re-launch’ or anything. I’m very happy to be associated with Excel entertainment, Ritesh (Sidhwani) sir, and Farhan (Akhtar) sir. I’m very grateful for this opportunity and I’m grateful to the people who have given me this opportunity. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. It’s an amazing film. It’s made to spread happiness in a time of such stress."

Hello Charlie is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021, and revolves around a simple young man who has been assigned the task to transport a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. The adventures the unlikely duo get embroiled in along the way form the crux of the plot.

“Comedy is very spontaneous as it’s about acting and reacting. I was told me not to make my performance too much rehearsed and to have fun. The gorilla was so loving and so amazing to be with on the set. He was very responsive to anything that we did, so it made everything’s job easy. I also learned how to drive a truck. Moreover, I just love animals so being with an animal was very easy for me."

Hello Charlie also features Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

