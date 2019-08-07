I Dug Into My Memories of Unresolved Issues with My Father for Barot House, Says Amit Sadh

Playing a father who loses his child has been an emotionally draining experience for Amit Sadh in Barot House. The actor had to dig into his own past and his unresolved issues with his father to bring out the pain on screen. In the ZEE5 film, Amit will be seen with Manjari Fadnis playing parents to two children in a happy family.

However, everything changes when the daughter dies, unleashing a huge emotional and psychological turmoil that each member of the family undergoes. Barot House is based on a true story, and is directed by Bugs Bhargava.

Read on as Amit talks about going beyond the physical, mental and emotional thresholds for Barot House, doing a bit role in Super 30 and his love for biking.

The trailer of Barot House is extremely dark and intense...

I was shaken every day while shooting this, but there was a method to the madness. You have to dig into your old memories that you maybe have hidden or you are scared of. That's why I love our craft. It allows you to go through a pendulum of emotions. There’s a certain healing in this catharsis.

Wouldn't that be emotionally draining?

I had a lot of issues with my father when I was younger. I couldn't resolve them even after his death. But as I started growing, and as I started understanding his life and my life, there was a certain healing. It is very taxing to feel somebody else's pain, but there's no way to play a role like this superficially because then it won't be effective. When I finished the film, it felt as if a big load has been taken off.

Is your role in Barot House unlike anything that you have played before, even your other web series, Breathe?

I have never played a father or a husband. In Breathe I play an alcoholic, messed up cop, which is nothing like this role. I don't repeat my characters. The only time I will be repeating my character will be in Breathe 2.

Starting with mainstream television to movies and now onto the digital space, how smooth was the transition?

I could try to sound intellectual about it, but frankly, I am the biggest idiot you'll meet. I think I just have been extremely lucky. The web is not a new thing. Actors like Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Spacey have been working in the medium. In India Akshay (Kumar) sir is going to be on it soon. I did Breathe with Maddy (Madhavan) sir. Right now Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin, Abhishek Bachchan are on the web. We all know its power and it's still going to grow.

You have spoken about career disappointments and self-doubt. Do you think you are in a stable space now?

At this point, I am wearing a T-shirt which says Top Gun, so you can imagine my state of mind (laughs).

You had a small but effective role of a local journalist from Bihar in Super 30...

It was a guest appearance. I got a lot of flak from the industry for doing a small role. But I got a lot of love from the world, my Instagram or Twitter is flooded with compliments. In India, if you do a small role, people assume iske paas kaam nahi hai. I hope people understand that there is nothing called a small role, kisi na kisi ko toh yeh kaam karna hoga. So while I am doing leading roles in Gold and Breathe, as an actor I also have the courage, I liked it so I played the part.

You are also passionate about biking.

Biking is my crazy passion. I am into Moto GP with Ducati now. I am on their team. I am not competing this year, but I am still training with them. I am doing a trip with Ducati later this month, going to Spiti Valley on bikes. I have been riding since I was 14. People click pictures and share on social media now, hum jab bike chalate thay koi photo nahi kheenchta tha. Aajkal toh batana padta hai. Today also when I ride I don't have a GoPro on me. I don't ride to show to the world, I ride for myself. Now because I am an actor there's a team that shoots my biking videos and puts them up for people to see.

