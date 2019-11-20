I Enjoy Doing Grey Characters, Says Saif Ali Khan on Turning Villain in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

From over-the-top characters like Sameer Mulchandni in Dil Chahta Hai and Karan Kapoor in Hum Tum to complex roles like Langda Tyagi in Omkara and Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan has proved his acting toolkit is well-stocked.

He is next gearing up to play a historical character in director Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. In the film, Saif essays the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathod, a Rajput officer appointed by Maharaja Jai Singh, chief of Aurangzeb's Mughal army.

Considering Saif has been taking on grey characters a lot lately, when asked if such parts appealed to him the most, the actor said, "It's a very special role. I enjoy doing grey characters. I don't know if I'd enjoy only doing that. But it's great fun to do that once in a while. And it's a very special part the way Om has treated it and the way they have conceived him. It's a very respected Rajput villain's role which I was very excited to do. If you think of Tanhaji's story, you'll have to mention Udaybhan."

Saif, who was interacting at the trailer launch of Tanhaji, also revealed he's initially had some reservations about the film's visual effects.

"I am very happy about the way the film has been mounted and created. It looks so good. Initially, I wasn't sure about 3D. I was not sure about how it was going to look. But it's fantastic. It's going to be such a visual treat that I'm very happy to be a part of it," Saif said.

The past few years have witnessed severe backlash against several historical period dramas -- be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat or Manikarnika -- owing to alleged distortion of facts.

How does one balance that? Ajay said, "You have to be very careful and honest to the history. Apart from being careful, we have followed history so that if tomorrow someone questions us, we can say that we did follow history."

Tanhaji also marks real-life couple Ajay and Kajol's big screen reunion after 10 years. They were last seen together on the silver screen in Toonpur Ka Super Hero.

Interestingly, Kajol plays Savitribai Malusare, the wife to Ajay's Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare. The actress, however, couldn't attend the trailer launch event as she was in Singapore with her daughter, Nysa.

On reuniting with his wife on screen, Ajay said, "It felt like as if we were at home not on the sets. We behave like this in front of everybody also and as well as at home so there isn't much difference."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.