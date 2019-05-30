Take the pledge to vote

I Enjoy Learning About New Cultures, it Helps Me Grow, Says Sunny Leone on Debut in South Cinema

Sunny Leone will soon by seen in South-Indian films Rangeela and Veeramadevi.

IANS

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
Sunny Leone in a still from Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees.
Actress Sunny Leone, who is foraying into the southern film industry with movies like Rangeela and Veeramadevi, believes it will help her grow.

"Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. South industry will definitely help me grow," Sunny told IANS.

"Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot," added the actress.

Notably, Sunny had a special dance number in Malayalam superstar Mammootty's latest film Madhura Raja. Released last month, it has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 45 days. Directed by Vysakh, the film also features Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles.

Sunny had taken to Instagram last month to thank Mammootty for the wonderful opportunity. Sharing a photo of herself with him from the film’s set, she wrote, “Thank you @mammootty and thanks a lot to all the fans who showed mad love for the film !!!! Love you all!!! XoXo #Madhuraja.”



Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called Coca Cola. She says there's room for all genres. "Today, content sells and if it's good, people will bite into it. So, there is room for every genre and each has an audience."

(With News18 inputs)

