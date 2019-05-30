English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Enjoy Learning About New Cultures, it Helps Me Grow, Says Sunny Leone on Debut in South Cinema
Sunny Leone will soon by seen in South-Indian films Rangeela and Veeramadevi.
Sunny Leone in a still from Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees.
Loading...
Actress Sunny Leone, who is foraying into the southern film industry with movies like Rangeela and Veeramadevi, believes it will help her grow.
"Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. South industry will definitely help me grow," Sunny told IANS.
"Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot," added the actress.
Notably, Sunny had a special dance number in Malayalam superstar Mammootty's latest film Madhura Raja. Released last month, it has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 45 days. Directed by Vysakh, the film also features Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles.
Sunny had taken to Instagram last month to thank Mammootty for the wonderful opportunity. Sharing a photo of herself with him from the film’s set, she wrote, “Thank you @mammootty and thanks a lot to all the fans who showed mad love for the film !!!! Love you all!!! XoXo #Madhuraja.”
Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called Coca Cola. She says there's room for all genres. "Today, content sells and if it's good, people will bite into it. So, there is room for every genre and each has an audience."
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. South industry will definitely help me grow," Sunny told IANS.
"Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot," added the actress.
Notably, Sunny had a special dance number in Malayalam superstar Mammootty's latest film Madhura Raja. Released last month, it has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 45 days. Directed by Vysakh, the film also features Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles.
Sunny had taken to Instagram last month to thank Mammootty for the wonderful opportunity. Sharing a photo of herself with him from the film’s set, she wrote, “Thank you @mammootty and thanks a lot to all the fans who showed mad love for the film !!!! Love you all!!! XoXo #Madhuraja.”
Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called Coca Cola. She says there's room for all genres. "Today, content sells and if it's good, people will bite into it. So, there is room for every genre and each has an audience."
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs South Africa on Live TV & Online
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch May Take Place on June 6, Alongside Nokia 1 Plus
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results