'I Fear That One Day I'll Get Up and Won't Know How to Act,' Says Bhoot Star Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to scare the audience with his upcoming horror film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, has revealed that he gets nightmares from the thought that one day he would wake up and discover he doesn't know how to act.

At a promotional event of the film, which is directed by first-time director Bhanu Pratap Singh, the Uri actor was asked what he fears in life.

Vicky said, "I have this fear, that one fine day I'll get up and I won't know how to act. I wonder what will I do then because I've torn and thrown my engineering job letter too. But I do fear that one day I'll go on set and for no logical reason, I wouldn't know what to do after action. I've this stranged, imagined fear."

When asked what scares him the most about stardom, the actor, who isn't new to the fame game, said, "I feel stardom gets scary when it goes into your head under your feet. When stardom gets in your head, a gap develops between your feet and the ground... When you wake up in the morning with your mother scolding you, you become normal.

"I stay with my family, have some beautiful set of friends who aren't from the industry. They're proud of my journey and for them I'm still the old Vicky Kaushal of college."

Talking about dabbling in the horror genre, Vicky said, "I had signed this film during the release of Raazi, till then Sanju was yet to release and Uri wasn't even shot. The quest as an actor is to keep exploring new territories, new genres. Because of the times we are living in, as an audience member, industry member, we are in this beautiful bend that we all are hungry for new content. We all are hungry to be surprised as makers and audience. I feel, if we don't try now, then when? I am hungry for new stuff, keeping aside my fears or liking, I want to explore all that I can as an artiste.

"What matters the most to me is the script. It can be horror, romance - whatever the genre, the story has to stay with me. With this, when the script stayed with me, I met Bhanu and Shashank, their vision was very clear as to how they wanted to put this across... I don't calculate much, I just dive in and explore myself as an actor," he added.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.