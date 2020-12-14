I Feel 25, Which I Had Forgotten, Says Fardeen Khan Post His Physical Transformation

Actor Fardeen Khan recently shocked fans with his drastic physical transformation. The actor was photographed by the paparazzi outside the office of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and his weight loss went viral on social media.

In a new interview, Fardeen was asked about pictures that were taken of him three years ago where he was overweight. Talking to Hindustan Times about his journey since then, he said that back then, he wasn’t feeling his best. "I am also dad to my daughter, 7, and son, 3, so I run after them, take them to school, play in the part etc. I wanted to reclaim myself, not just how I look, but how you feel, your energy level. So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight.

"Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great,” he explained.

Talking about his recent viral pictures, Fardeen said that he felt very welcomed and was glad that people are still interested in him and haven't forgotten him. He further acknowledged the power of social media and digital age.

Fardeen made his debut in 1998 with the film Prem Aggan. He was last seen in the 2010 Dulha Mil Gaya. Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra recently confirmed that the actor is ready for a comeback.