I Feel Cornered And Bullied At Times: Janhvi Kapoor on Nepotism Ahead of Dhadak Release

Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood blueblood continues to be trolled for making her big-budget Bollywood debut with Dhadak which releases on July 20.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
(Image: Yogen Shah)
The debate around nepotism may have surfaced sporadically, but it has picked momentum in the recent past. While many think it is an aberration, others call it a norm. Several articles and opinion pieces continue to be published to sum up the issue and call star kids out on their privilege. At a time when movie goers are happy to read success stories of actors who have made it big with their perseverance and not necessarily, any backing or connection in the industry, Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood blueblood is expected to be trolled for making her big-budget Bollywood debut with Dhadak which releases on July 20.

Just like any other profession wherein kids take it for granted their ‘right’ to follow in the footsteps of their efficacious parents, filmmaker Karan Johar has helped several celebrity kids to make their way into the film industry. Whether they have talent or not, is invariably not even considered. And with Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat, he launches two star kids -Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

While Johar avoided the use of the word “nepotism” — an issue that had sparked a controversy a couple of years ago — at the trailer launch of Dhadak, Kapoor- in her recent interview to Reuters, admitted to being bullied by those who believe she doesn’t deserve to be a part of the film industry. “I underestimated how angry people are. They are pissed off. But I can’t judge. I can understand where their frustration is coming from. It must be hard. I do feel cornered and bullied at times. Like, “why are you so angry?” Maybe I suck, but give me a chance,” she has been quoted as saying.

While she agrees on the fact that there are actors who are far more skilled than her, she doesn’t want to let go of the opportunities that will come her way. “I feel a responsibility towards them as well. I understand that you feel like you have been robbed of an opportunity that has been handed to me. I’m sure there are people who are more talented than me, and more good-looking than me – I promise you there are. But I am not going to pass on this opportunity just because… (trails off). It’s a big deal for me. Why the hell should I give it up?” she added.

Will Kapoor – like other star kids despite working with reputed banners take her privileges for granted? Will she be successful in keeping up the name of her family?

