LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I Feel I Need to Mature and Not Talk Nonsense, Says Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has been under fire from the media for being late on sets, having a alleged history of alcohol abuse and his controversial relationship with co-artist and comedian Sunil Grover.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Feel I Need to Mature and Not Talk Nonsense, Says Kapil Sharma
A file photo of Kapil Sharma.
Loading...
So much for his success as a comedian, Kapil Sharma has always been at the center of controversy. Be it his alleged alcohol abuse problems, or his fights with co-actor Sunil Grover or his problems with shoot timings where reportedly he turned up later than guests on his show, at times, the list is substantial. As much as he had fame coming his way, it has certainly not been devoid of troubles.

On Thursday, however, he claimed that he has learnt a lot from his failure and expressed gratitude for those who stood by him during tough times. He acknowledged the power and influence he wields as a public figure and admitted that he will own up to the responsibility. "I talk straight from my heart. I am bit cautious now. There is a responsibility as a celebrity and I feel I need to mature and not talk nonsense (faltu)," he said on the third day of FICCI Frames in Mumbai.

Adding to this, he said, "You learn a lot from failure. I also learnt a lot during this phase and I would try not to repeat it again. I am thankful to those who stood by me."

Kapil is not easily accessible to the media. When quizzed about this, he said, "I am afraid of something. Today negativity sells more. There is not much authenticity when it comes to publishing news. I am accessible to some and not to some."

Kapil is currently the host of The Kapil Sharma Show 2. He had fought with fellow artist and comedian Sunil while they worked together on two different shows - Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. The two are not working together.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram