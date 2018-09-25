I Feel I'm a Better Actor Today: Saif Ali Khan at Baazaar Trailer Launch

Saif Ali Khan said Tuesday he is enjoying the current phase in his career and the actor feels he is getting "better" at his job with time.Fresh off the success and critical acclaim of Sacred Games, the actor said he is "learning new things" today."I feel, as an actor, I am better than ever and more interested than I have ever been. I am getting better every day. I am enjoying the growth," Saif, who will reprise his role of good cop Sartaj Singh in the Netflix series second season, said.The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his next feature, Baazaar.Saif said he does not view his work from a business angle anymore, where he would do films to make money."By the grace of God, I feel secure. I want to choose exciting roles. I want to challenge myself. It's such a great time in the movies."The kind of roles that one is offered are so different from what they used to be. We are looking at the future, we are pushing boundaries. It's nice to reinvent," he added.Directed by Gauravv Chawla, Baazaar is about the stock market world, in which Saif plays a street-smart Gujarati businessman.When asked about people who flee the country after committing financial fraud, the actor described the act as "terrible" and "horrible"."We want less corruption, less scams. We (Bollywood) have a very honest line of work... We try to make films, we try to sell films. Most of the times the press catches the movie stars to make examples of."You should catch these guys and lambast them everyday. We are small people. The big game is happening somewhere else. We don't know what the game is," he said.The actor said the industry and celebrities are treated like dustbins by the media."People say that this one did this, this one did that and the public is happy. It (Bollywood) is like a dustbin... You need people to blame but the real people who should be blamed are the ones who are stealing your money," he added.Produced by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and Rohan Mehra.Baazaar is scheduled to release on October 26