I Feel I'm On This Planet To Be A Storyteller: Shweta Tripathi Sharma

New Delhi: Pandemic or not, Shweta Tripathi Sharma is having a great year with back-to-back critically-acclaimed projects and that’s highly fulfilling for an actor who says her dream is to travel the world and different film festivals as a storyteller. Shweta featured in Netflix projects “Raat Akeli Hai” and “Cargo”, shot a series “The Gone Game” for Voot while still in the lockdown and now awaits the highly anticipated second season of Amazon Prime Video’s “Mirzapur” that will see her character of Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta become more prominent.

“There was ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and then from home, I shot a lockdown series ‘The Gone Game’, which also received great reviews. I keep saying ‘touchwood’. “I have started practising a lot of gratitude and saying thank you to the universe. And now on October 23 I am waiting for something that’s very close to my heart, ‘Mirzapur’ season two,” the actor told .