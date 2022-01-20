'I Feel Like A Failure': Rupali Ganguly Says Husband Manages Family While She's Busy With Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly feels like a failure as she is not able to give her son enough time due to her busy schedule, she said in a recent interview. Rupali, known for her shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjivan, made a comeback to the small screen with her show Anupamaa. The drama is among the most popular shows on the small screen right now.

While Rupali has been giving her best to the show, the actress said that she has not been able to spend time with her son. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Rupali said that she had taken a break from acting because she wanted to spend time with her son. However, Covid-19 ruined their plans and her husband now manages everything while she’s busy with the show.

“(My son) would go to school at 12 and come back at seven. I thought it is the right time to begin working, not realising Covid ka lockdown ho jaayega. When a show was offered to me, my husband (Ashwin, businessman) said it’s high time I got my due as an actor. He has been managing everything since, single-handedly. I am never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband does so much, it’s incredible. He is a hands-on father who is playing the mother’s role beautifully. I am blessed to have a man like that in my life who supports a woman so much,” she told the publication.

Rupali plays the titular role of Anupamaa in the show. The drama revolves around a submissive housewife who separates from her husband after learning about his affair. The show has often been praised for dealing with delicate subjects in a mature manner and breaking away from the regular saas-bahu drama.

Meanwhile, Rupali was also recently spotted out and about by the paparazzi. However, she urged the photographers to not click her pictures for she was not in her best of appearances.

