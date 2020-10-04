MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Feel Like My Work is Mostly Derived from the Infinite, Says AR Rahman

AR Rahman

AR Rahman

It is important to be in touch with one's inner self as well as nature to create music, says Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman who believes an artiste should draw inspiration from "higher ideals".

New Delhi: It is important to be in touch with one’s inner self as well as nature to create music, says Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman who believes an artiste should draw inspiration from “higher ideals”. The 53-year-old music director said he tries to stay away from chaos while working on his music as it is a spiritual process for him. “In art, you get inspired by higher ideals, higher inspirations and higher things in life. If you derive something from nature, from a universal feeling or a consciousness, then there’s greatness in your work. And often, we are forced to derive from smaller things, but I feel my work is mostly derived from the infinite, whether it’s a feeling or a musical bit or whether it’s a soundscape.

“I try to position myself to stay away from the chaos which is around us and try to derive from there,” Rahman told .

