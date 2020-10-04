Feel Like My Work is Mostly Derived from the Infinite, Says AR Rahman

New Delhi: It is important to be in touch with one’s inner self as well as nature to create music, says Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman who believes an artiste should draw inspiration from “higher ideals”. The 53-year-old music director said he tries to stay away from chaos while working on his music as it is a spiritual process for him. “In art, you get inspired by higher ideals, higher inspirations and higher things in life. If you derive something from nature, from a universal feeling or a consciousness, then there’s greatness in your work. And often, we are forced to derive from smaller things, but I feel my work is mostly derived from the infinite, whether it’s a feeling or a musical bit or whether it’s a soundscape.

“I try to position myself to stay away from the chaos which is around us and try to derive from there,” Rahman told .