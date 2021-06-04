I Feel My Son Is Not Safe With Nisha Anymore, Says Karan Mehra

TV actor Karan Mehra has now said that he is scared of keeping his son Kavish with his estranged wife Nisha Rawal, who filed assault charges against him. In her complaint, Nisha accused Karan of pushing her against the wall post a brawl. She also alleged that he was having an extramarital affair. Karan has refuted all allegations and claimed that Nisha herself hit her head against a wall and threatened to “ruin" him.

While speaking to ANI, Karan Mehra said that he is really worried about Kavish, and he doesn’t want him to get affected by the estranged couple’s ongoing feud. He also mentioned that he earlier thought he would let Kavish live with Nisha, but now he isn’t sure. “I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don’t know. I don’t want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It’s heart-breaking to see whatever is happening," said Karan.

In 2008, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal met on the sets of her film Hastey Hastey, where he was working as a stylist. The duo hit it off instantly. They got married in November 2012 in a grand ceremony. They also participated in Nach Baliye 5 together. Karan and Nisha welcomed their first baby Kavish Mehra in 2017.

