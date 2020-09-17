I Feel Responsible Towards My Audience: Ronit Roy

Mumbai: Actor Ronit Roy says he feels responsible towards his audience as an artiste as they have played a huge role in his sustainability in the industry for almost three decades. Roy has some noteworthy performances to his credit, be it his films “Udaan”, “2 States”, “Kaabil” , TV shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” or his popular series “Hostages” on streaming platform.

“I need applause from my audience. That’s food for my soul. I need that love as that is what keeps me alive as an actor. If that wasn’t there I would die as an actor, I would wither away, Roy told .