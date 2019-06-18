Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I Felt the Need to do Negative Characters Pretty Early in My Career, Says Shahid Kapoor

In an interview, Shahid Kapoor pointed out that nobody else in Bollywood had the guts to play flawed characters.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Felt the Need to do Negative Characters Pretty Early in My Career, Says Shahid Kapoor
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Loading...

Shahid Kapoor says he was drawn to flawed characters in his career at a time when many mainstream actors were wary of taking up such roles. The actor, who started out as a romantic hero in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, is now more famous for his roles in Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab and the upcoming Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

"Nobody else had the guts to play these characters. Maybe because I am my father's (Pankaj Kapur) son, I felt the need to play such flawed characters," Shahid told PTI in an interview.

After starring in a series of love stories, Shahid's career witnessed a turn around when Vishal Bhardwaj cast him in a double role in Kaminey, setting the tone for his future filmography.

Shahid followed it up with a critically-praised role in Bhardwaj's Haider, an adaptation of Shakespearean classic Hamlet. The Kashmir-set drama saw him as a young student who gets caught in the politics of the Valley when he returns to his home to find his father has disappeared and his mother is about marry his uncle.

In Udta Punjab, he played a drug addict rapper Tommy Singh and in Kabir Singh he will be seen in the role of a doctor who descends into self-destruction and alcoholism after a heartbreak.

Shahid believes the perception about flawed characters has changed over the years in the industry as more and more actors are keen to take up such roles.

"Ranveer did a negative character in 'Padmavat', Rajkummar (Rao) and Vicky (Kaushal) have played interesting characters. Now everyone is getting there. But I felt the need to do it pretty early (in my career)."

"I've made many mistakes as well but the thing with choices is, they are always judged in retrospect of the result," the actor said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram