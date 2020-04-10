MOVIES

1-MIN READ

I Get Good Amount From Live Concerts, But Bollywood Doesn't Pay: Neha Kakkar

Image: Instagram

Neha Kakkar said that singers hardly ever get paid in the film industry.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
She has belted out some of the biggest foot-tapping hits including "Garmi", "Aankh marey", "O saki", "Dilbar" and "Kala chashma" among many others, and enjoys as much popularity as any top singer in contemporary Bollywood. Yet, Neha Kakkar tells you, that singers hardly ever get paid in the film industry.

"We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood at all. What happens is they feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows," Neha told IANS.

The 31-year-old added: "I get a good amount from live concerts and everything, but Bollywood doesn't have this scene. To make us sing a song, they don't pay."

On the work front, Neha will feature in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled "Moscow suka". The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian language.

The Russian vocals are given by Ekaterina Sizova.

On Thursday, Neha took to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded a string of pictures of herself along with her brother Tony Kakkar, whom she wished a happy birthday.

Tony and Neha have together collaborated for numbers like "Car main music", "Dheeme dheeme" and "Coca Cola".

