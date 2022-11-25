'I Get Goosebumps': Mira Rajput On Mother-In-Law Neliima Azeem’s Kathak Prowess

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, often hogs the limelight for her sedate and chic outfits, accompanied by some lovely travel and family pictures. Mira shares a strong bond with her mother-in-law, Neliima Azeem, and has spoken highly about her in various social media posts. Recently, Mira shared a throwback video of Neeliima’s Kathak performance, expressing her awe at her mother-in-law’s commendable talent.

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Mira penned a heartfelt note, showering praises on Neliima, and mentioned that she gets “goosebumps” watching her perform. “I get goosebumps every time I see my mum-in-law perform… She’s such a beautiful artist, and I am amazed by how her feet move with so much speed and grace at the same time. Her feet could be racing in tatkar but you’ll never notice instability,” wrote Mira.

Mira lauded her mum-in-law for nailing the dance, which she performed just 6 months after Shahid Kapoor was born. “Legendary. Neliima Azeem, performing like a dream 6 months after Mr. K was born,” concluded the beloved wife of Shahid Kapoor.

The video revealed a then-young Neliima Azeem mastering the Kathak steps with perfect synchronisation, not missing a single beat. Dressed in a traditional Kathak attire, known as Angrakha kurta, Neliima can be seen acing the duet dance performance with the utmost grace.

Both Mira Rajput and Neliima Azeem share a beautiful bond with each other. Earlier, on Neliima’s birthday, Mira dropped an adorable selfie with her and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom. Love you forever.” Neliima, in a past interview with Bollywood Bubble, also opened up on her equation with Mira.

Then, during her interview with Pinkvilla, the Kathak dancer called her daughter-in-law “extremely intelligent” and “understanding.” “She’s an extremely intelligent individual, yet she is kind and giving, understanding… She is somebody who doesn’t try to get her attention or seek that highlight, she’s just not a brat. She’s well-brought-up,” expressed Neliima.

Mira Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Misha, next year in 2016 and were blessed with a baby boy, Zain, in 2018.

