1-min read

I Give Meghna Full Marks for Being Socially Conscious, Says Gulzar

Gulzar has served as the lyricist on all the films directed by Meghna Gulzar, including Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
Gulzar.

Gulzar, who has been associated with all of his daughter's films, did not break tradition with her upcoming film Chhapaak. The veteran lyricist revealed what he particularly liked about working on this film.

Gulzar has served as a lyricist on all of Meghna Gulzar's films. He expressed his admiration for Meghna creating opportunities for songs in a film like Chhapaak. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he said, "I am selective because I want to do new and different things with each project. This (Chhapaak) is one of the most unusual scripts and it was difficult to find situations for songs in the film. But Meghna made it simple with her vision. It wasn’t easy, but the script was inspiring enough."

While Gulzar did express his admiration for Chhapaak as an artist, the director also talked about how happy he is with Meghna's genre of films. "I give her full marks for being socially conscious. She means to make a statement through her films; one can’t do that without conviction and courage. She has grown relevant with time."

Chhapaak follows the story of an acid attack survivor played by Deepika Padukone who struggles to get justice against her attackers. The film's cast also includes Vikrant Massey who plays the role of an activist aiding her struggle.

Chhapaak is loosely based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal and Alok Dixit. It is set to release on January 10.

