I Got Injured and a Hand Fracture: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Being Dragged by a Fan in Kanpur

A few months ago, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in Kanpur to shoot his upcoming movie Raat Akeli Hai when he was mobbed by fans as they tried to click pictures with the actor.In a video, which had then gone viral, Nawaz was seen struggling with a crowd of fans. The situation went out of hand after the unruly crowd started pushing him and a person dragged the actor by the neck for a selfie.Now, Nawazuddin has opened up about the same and said that he got a fracture in his hand and a muscle pull due to that incident."I got injured, got a hand fracture and a muscle pull. But theek hai, kya karein, uska apna tareeka tha (it's ok, what do we do, it's their way). Unka pyaar hai. (It's their way of showing love and affection)," the actor was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.On the work front, Nawaz was recently seen in Ritesh Batra's Photograph. Set in Mumbai, Photograph revolves around Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a photographer, who puts up shop outside the Gateway of India, urges Miloni (Sanya Malhotra) to get a photo clicked for herself. Miloni, who is slowly walking away, agrees. The shutter clicks and the story begins.His upcoming projects also include films like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Roam Rome Mein.