I Got My Name from Priyanka Chopra’s Movie Anjaana Anjaani, Reveals Kiara Advani

It is known that Kiara Advani’s name was Alia before she became an actor. She had to change it because she didn’t want to be confused with Alia Bhatt, who was already an established actor when Kiara made her debut in 2014.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Kabir Singh actor has now opened up about how she got her screen name. “My name has been Kiara since my debut in 2014. I didn’t want to confuse the audience with Alia Bhatt, an established superstar. It just felt like the right thing to do—to have your own identity. Why have two Alias?”

“The name, Kiara, was inspired from Priyanka Chopra’s movie Anjaana Anjaani, where she introduces herself as, ‘Hi, I’m Kiara.’ I thought, ‘What a beautiful name. If I have a daughter, I’ll call her Kiara’. But before that I needed a name for myself. So, I took it on,” she said.

Notably, Salman Khan had first told Kiara to get a different screen name instead of always being referred to as the second Alia.

Currently riding high on the bumper success of Kabir Singh in which she played a medical student opposite Shahid Kapoor, Kiara has a slew of interesting projects lined up in various stages of production. She will be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Guilty, Shershaah, Laxxmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani in her kitty.

