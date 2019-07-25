I Got My Name from Priyanka Chopra’s Movie Anjaana Anjaani, Reveals Kiara Advani
Currently riding high on the bumper success of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.
Image: Instagram/Kiara Advani
It is known that Kiara Advani’s name was Alia before she became an actor. She had to change it because she didn’t want to be confused with Alia Bhatt, who was already an established actor when Kiara made her debut in 2014.
In an interview with Filmfare, the Kabir Singh actor has now opened up about how she got her screen name. “My name has been Kiara since my debut in 2014. I didn’t want to confuse the audience with Alia Bhatt, an established superstar. It just felt like the right thing to do—to have your own identity. Why have two Alias?”
“The name, Kiara, was inspired from Priyanka Chopra’s movie Anjaana Anjaani, where she introduces herself as, ‘Hi, I’m Kiara.’ I thought, ‘What a beautiful name. If I have a daughter, I’ll call her Kiara’. But before that I needed a name for myself. So, I took it on,” she said.
Notably, Salman Khan had first told Kiara to get a different screen name instead of always being referred to as the second Alia.
Currently riding high on the bumper success of Kabir Singh in which she played a medical student opposite Shahid Kapoor, Kiara has a slew of interesting projects lined up in various stages of production. She will be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Guilty, Shershaah, Laxxmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani in her kitty.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach
- Rihanna 'Almost Dropped' Her Phone Seeing Doppelganger's Pic, Priyanka Chopra Goes Wow
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic
- Gucci Gang? Thieves Steal Mannequins Dressed in Designer Clothes From Head to Toe
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli