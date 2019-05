I Had More Outfits than Events to Wear Them At Cannes, Says Hina Khan

Hina Khan was a self-proclaimed outsider at the Cannes Film Festival, going in. However, as the event at the French Riviera wrapped up for her, with the poster of her debut film Lines getting unveiled and receiving a good response, she had already become the talk of the town. Her sparkling and elegant presence at the red carpet, coupled with her in vogue outfits, made her the perfect muse for the paparazzi, who could not stop flashing the cameras at her.Hina is done with Cannes this year, but love and admiration she received from her fans and otherwise is not. As she prepares for her Bollywood career, reminiscing on her time at Cannes 2019, she told a reporter that she felt ecstatic about all the support she got from people there, and here in India. She stressed on the fact that she was not a film celebrity, going in, and that it made her nervous, but in all, her debut at Cannes has inspired her to work "even harder."About her red carpet experience, she told the reporter that initially, she did have qualms about her outfit being right for the occasion and whether she will be received well or not.Ahead of the event, she added that she got a "great response from international designers," who wanted her to don their outfits. "I have more outfits than events to wear them at," she added.In the conversation, Hina also stressed on the fact that since Cannes is a global event and photographers come from different countries and are not familiar with all the celebrities walking down the red carpet, they tend to click whosoever they feel "present themselves well."Hina had a wonderful time at Cannes. She walked down the red carpet twice in two different and equally gorgeous outfits. Later she also hung out with global icon Priyanka Chopra and her loving husband Nick Jonas. Check out her Instagram post about the same here:Follow @News18Movies for more