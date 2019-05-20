Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

I Had More Outfits than Events to Wear Them At Cannes, Says Hina Khan

Hina Khan arrived at the Cannes Film Festival as a self-proclaimed industry outsider, but managed to find a place in the hearts of her fans.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
I Had More Outfits than Events to Wear Them At Cannes, Says Hina Khan
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram
Hina Khan was a self-proclaimed outsider at the Cannes Film Festival, going in. However, as the event at the French Riviera wrapped up for her, with the poster of her debut film Lines getting unveiled and receiving a good response, she had already become the talk of the town. Her sparkling and elegant presence at the red carpet, coupled with her in vogue outfits, made her the perfect muse for the paparazzi, who could not stop flashing the cameras at her.

Hina is done with Cannes this year, but love and admiration she received from her fans and otherwise is not. As she prepares for her Bollywood career, reminiscing on her time at Cannes 2019, she told a reporter that she felt ecstatic about all the support she got from people there, and here in India. She stressed on the fact that she was not a film celebrity, going in, and that it made her nervous, but in all, her debut at Cannes has inspired her to work "even harder."

About her red carpet experience, she told the reporter that initially, she did have qualms about her outfit being right for the occasion and whether she will be received well or not.

Ahead of the event, she added that she got a "great response from international designers," who wanted her to don their outfits. "I have more outfits than events to wear them at," she added.

In the conversation, Hina also stressed on the fact that since Cannes is a global event and photographers come from different countries and are not familiar with all the celebrities walking down the red carpet, they tend to click whosoever they feel "present themselves well."

Hina had a wonderful time at Cannes. She walked down the red carpet twice in two different and equally gorgeous outfits. Later she also hung out with global icon Priyanka Chopra and her loving husband Nick Jonas. Check out her Instagram post about the same here:

An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me🙏 WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums 🙏And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together🙏 you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

