I Had No Choice, Says Sonakshi Sinha on Debuting with Dabangg

Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dabangg 3, talked about her debut with Dabangg and how she got lucky with it.

Updated:December 16, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha, who debuted about 10 years ago with Salman Khan in 2010 with Dabangg, will be now appearing in its third installment. The actress was widely loved for her role as Rajjo, Chulbul Pandey's love interest. Now many people know family friends Salman Khan picked her out for the role, she at a recent interview said that she had "no choice" but to do the film.

The actress, who started her career as a costume designer told Mumbai Mirror that acting was never on the cards. “Acting was never on the cards. One day, I was just told there was this film I was suited for and I was doing it. Nobody asked me, I literally had no choice.”

After Dabangg released, Sonakshi was warmly welcomed, especially by the family audiences. “I couldn’t be luckier, my debut film made me a hit with the family audience. Many tell me they want a bahu like me. It’s embarrassing but sweet too,” she said.

Talking about Dabangg 3, which marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, she said. “The franchise is 10 years older, but we are all a little younger because it’s a prequel. It took us seven years to come up with something new and interesting.”

Dabangg 3 also stars Kiccha Sudeep in a negative role. Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia will play pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

