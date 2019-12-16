I Had No Choice, Says Sonakshi Sinha on Debuting with Dabangg
Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dabangg 3, talked about her debut with Dabangg and how she got lucky with it.
Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dabangg 3, talked about her debut with Dabangg and how she got lucky with it.
Sonakshi Sinha, who debuted about 10 years ago with Salman Khan in 2010 with Dabangg, will be now appearing in its third installment. The actress was widely loved for her role as Rajjo, Chulbul Pandey's love interest. Now many people know family friends Salman Khan picked her out for the role, she at a recent interview said that she had "no choice" but to do the film.
The actress, who started her career as a costume designer told Mumbai Mirror that acting was never on the cards. “Acting was never on the cards. One day, I was just told there was this film I was suited for and I was doing it. Nobody asked me, I literally had no choice.”
After Dabangg released, Sonakshi was warmly welcomed, especially by the family audiences. “I couldn’t be luckier, my debut film made me a hit with the family audience. Many tell me they want a bahu like me. It’s embarrassing but sweet too,” she said.
Talking about Dabangg 3, which marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, she said. “The franchise is 10 years older, but we are all a little younger because it’s a prequel. It took us seven years to come up with something new and interesting.”
Dabangg 3 also stars Kiccha Sudeep in a negative role. Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia will play pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Receives Money from Ajay Devgn for Promoting Tanhaji
- PhonePe Clocks 5 Billion Transactions And Registers 5X Growth in The Past Year
- WWE TLC 2019: Date, Time, Match Card and Everything You Need to Know
- 'Cowards': Hallmark Channel Faces Flak for Pulling Ads Featuring Lesbian Couple Marrying, Kissing
- Not Jewellery or Recipe, this Michigan Family’s Heirloom is a 141-year-old Fruitcake