I had No Interest in Acting, My Only Goal was to Marry Salman Khan: Somy Ali

Somy Ali's journey in Bollywood is stuff every Hindi cinema fan's dreams are made of. In the year 1991, 16-year-old Somy landed in Mumbai with the intention of marrying her teenage crush, Salman Khan. A year later she was dating the Bollywood star.

She was born in Karachi, Pakistan. Her mother Tehmina is Iraqi, and her father Madan is Pakistani. After studying at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Karachi till age 12, she, her mother and brother moved to Florida.

"I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, 'I have to marry this guy!' I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow... I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan. I called my dad. I didn’t tell him why I wanted to visit India. I told him that we have relatives in Mumbai and I wanted to meet them... landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was this 'struggling actor', who was staying at a plush hotel," she told Bombay Times in an interview.

In Mumbai, Somy took up modeling projects and also appeared in ten Hindi movies between 1991 and 1998. Some of her films include Anth (1994) Krishan Avtaar (1993) and Aao Pyaar Karen (1994). Her relationship with Salman ended in 1999, after which Somy returned to the US and resumed her education.

"I was such a misfit in the film industry. I had no interest in pursuing a film career, and my only goal, which sounds preposterous at this age, was that I have to marry Salman," she said.

Somy now runs an organisation, No More Tears, which helps people who are mentally or physically abused. She made it clear that returning to showbiz remains completely off the charts.