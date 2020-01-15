Take the pledge to vote

I had No Work, Wife Used to Run House, Says Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi stated that it was his love for the cinema and acting that helped him get through those days.

News18.com

January 15, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
I had No Work, Wife Used to Run House, Says Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi. (Image: News18)

Pankaj Tripathi is a name that is well known across Bollywood as well as the webspace of the entertainment sector. Despite enjoying the recognition and fame, the actor recently revealed that he still cherishes his struggle days before his shot to fame.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that prior to his breakthrough in the industry he used to live with his wife in a single room house in Mumbai.

"I remember I had no work and my wife used to teach in a school in Mumbai and she used to run the house all alone. Our basic necessities used to be fulfilled by her salary. We were staying in a small one-room kitchen house and those days were also amazing,"

Tripathi, who graduated from the National School of Drama, even while facing a tough time kept going with his efforts gradually paying off. Remembering those days the actor states that it was his love for the craft that helped him get through them. He went on to state that he enjoys his work so much that even now he sometimes get lost thinking about his character in the bathroom. Furthermore, Tripathi pointed out his love for literature as an aid in his acting skills.

Currently, Pankaj Tripathi has a full plate this year with upcoming films like '83, Mumbai Saga, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Angrezi Medium, and Ludo. He reportedly had also been offered a role in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga but could not accept due to scheduling conflicts.

